First COVID-19 death in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

The Gallatin City-County Health Department is deeply saddened to announce that a Gallatin County resident has passed away today from complications due to COVID-19.

The person was a male over 60 years old and had been hospitalized.

“We send our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We ask that Gallatin County citizens continue taking measures and following guidelines to keep our community safe. The virus remains dangerous and is still in our community. We must stay vigilant to protect ourselves, our families, our friends, and our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

This is the first death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19, and the 15th in the state.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.