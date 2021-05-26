Fish deaths investigated in Madison River

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/26/21

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a number of dead fish in the Madison River, first reported in Bear Trap Canyon on May 18. Since the first report, biologists and staff with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks found additional dead fish over 10 miles just upstream of Ennis Dam to the Warm Springs Boat Launch on the Madison River. “These include about 814 whitefish, 11 brown trout, 6 rainbow trout, and three suckers so far,” said a press release from FWP. The fish have been submitted for testing and if recreationists see more, they are encouraged to report it at 406-577-7900.