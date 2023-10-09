Connect with us

Flags to fly at half-staff to memorialize Montana Gov. Ted Schwinden

Flag flies at half-staff. ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

EBS STAFF

Former Montana Gov. Ted Schwinden passed away on Oct. 8 at 98 years old. As Montana’s 19th governor, Schwinden served two terms between 1981 to 1989. 

According to Associated Press News, Gov. Schwinden was most known for his connection to Montanans, making his personal cell phone number available to the public during both of his terms. 

In an Oct. 9 proclamation, Gov. Greg Gianforte celebrated his public service as a World War II veteran, state representative, lieutenant governor and governor. 

