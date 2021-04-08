Former Montana Governor dies

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/8/21

Stan Stephens, who served as Montana’s 20th governor between 1989 and 1993, has died at the age of 91, reports the Helena Independent Record. The radio journalist moved from his home of Calgary, Canada, to northern Montana at the age of 19 to harvest wheat. He was a radio journalist with the U.S. Armed Forces Broadcast Network during the Korean War and served on the Montana Senate representing Havre for 16 years. Current Gov. Greg Gianforte described Stephens as “a central figure in our state’s politics for a quarter century.”