Four ski industry leaders announce commitment to fighting climate change

Alterra Mountain Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR and Vail Resorts Unite

DENVER, COLORADO – On June 10, Alterra Mountain Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR and Vail Resorts announce the Climate Collaborative Charter, the ski industry’s first unified effort to combat climate change with shared commitments around sustainability and advocacy.

All four ski industry leaders have agreed to operate their respective resorts with sustainability at the forefront and use their collective voice to advocate for effective public policy on climate action in order to leave a positive legacy for future generations of skiers, snowboarders and outdoor enthusiasts.

This will translate to further implementation of sustainable practices, including elements from National Ski Areas Association’s Sustainable Slopes platform, across the combined 71 North American resorts, including marquee destinations such as Steamboat, Mammoth Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Big Sky Resort, Snowbird, Mt. Bachelor and Killington.

As part of the Climate Collaborative Charter, Alterra Mountain Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR and Vail Resorts together announce a set of commitments and pledges.

Part of those commitments include reducing energy use when possible, reducing waste, incorporating sustainability into every aspect of the resort and advocating for climate protection among many others.

“The idea for the four of us to unite in this pledge to combat climate change was actually formed at an industry conference in October of 2019 and it has endured many iterations and diligent review to get us to where we proudly are today,” said Stephen Kircher, president and chief executive officer of Boyne Resorts. “This effort brought momentum to Boyne Resorts’ progress with several environmental sustainability initiatives represented in our ForeverProject and we are excited to welcome the shared knowledge, accountability, collective voice and other benefits to come from the Climate Collaborative Charter.”

As the four largest ski industry leaders unite to combat climate change, they also humbly and urgently ask that all mountain resorts commit to take similar action. Additionally, this coalition is working to broaden engagement and participation from its employees, guests and community members, and be inclusive of voices and perspectives from all backgrounds.