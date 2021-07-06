Fourth of July shooting in Bozeman

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/6/21

Bozeman Police responded to a shooting along the Bozeman Pond trail on South Fowler Avenue on July Fourth shortly after 10 p.m. Two victims were taken to Deaconess Hospital and are expected to survive. Police were unable to find the suspect, who is described as “5’9 to 6’0 tall, slender, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a black mask covering their nose and mouth,” and is of unknown gender, according to a Bozeman Daily Chronicle report. The motive is under investigation, and any information can be shared with Detective Quinn Ellingson at (406) 582-2956 or by emailing qellingson@bozeman.net or crimetips@bozeman.net.