Friday Afternoon Club presents The Dusty Pockets

This week, Friday Afternoon Club brings you The Dusty Pockets, an ripping five-piece band out of Bozeman.

If you haven’t heard their sound yet, here’s a little teaser:

What does the term “Recreational Americana” mean to you? To The Dusty Pockets, the self-invented genre is indicative of the band’s mission to make seriously good music and have a lot of fun in the process.

The band has taken a purposefully self-driven approach to their craft that they believe will allow them to grow as musicians and people in a fashion that ensures their long term viability as an organization.

The Pockets are currently focused on producing and releasing content from their purpose-built 1500-square-foot recording studio located near downtown Bozeman, where they have crafted a formidable collection of polished work for themselves, local acts, and nationally-touring artists. “The game plan,” says lead singer Dave Walther “is to draw from the well of talent and capabilities we have on-hand to try and build a wider audience before hastily rushing into the touring machine. Then, hopefully, we can start filling up rooms around the region and beyond.”

The band released their debut album Hard Line in 2018, a follow-up EP in 2019, and have been steadily releasing new singles throughout 2020. Their music can be found on all streaming platforms, live videos on YouTube, and up-to-date information on Instagram or www.thedustypockets.com

This free to watch event will be streamed live, June 26, on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page, and is made possible thanks to sponsorship by Outlaw Partners, Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge, Dean’s Zesty Booch and Creek To Peak.