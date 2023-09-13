Connect with us

FWP to host free youth pheasant hunt near Great Falls

The hunt will be on a private upland shooting preserve 

EBS STAFF

Montana youth ages 10-15 years old will have the opportunity to join a free pheasant hunt at a private upland shooting preserve near Great Falls. Youth hunters will need to have completed a Hunter Education class to participate. 

The event is hosted by the Golden Triangle Chapter of Pheasants Forever and the Golden Triangle Sporting Dog Club and Montana FWP will be giving hunting and access information as well as giveaways. 

Youth will be given gun safety instruction and practicing shooting clay pigeons. After, they will hunt in the field with a mentor, dog handler and a sporting dog. Loaner 20-gauge shotguns will be available to those without a firearm. 

