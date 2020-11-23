Gallatin County confirms three more COVID-19 deaths

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that three more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The three people were a woman in her 70s who died in a hospital, a woman in her 80s who died in a hospital, and a woman in her 80s who died in a long-term care facility. All three died earlier this month. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates recently that attributed their deaths to COVID-19 and other significant health conditions.

These latest deaths make for a total of 16 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Data on statewide deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found ​here​.

“We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these women,” said Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer Matt Kelley. “These deaths are again a tragic reminder of the importance of following public health guidelines, especially this holiday season. Avoid crowds and gatherings. Wear face coverings in public and when social distancing cannot be maintained. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. And stay home if you’re sick.”

Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.