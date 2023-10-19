Gallatin County law enforcement to pilot seven-question risk assessment for domestic abuse survivors

Risk assessment created by ASU family violence center will help identify victims in critical danger

EBS STAFF

Law enforcement in Gallatin County will be asking seven questions on every domestic violence call they take, according to Haven, a nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and stalking in Gallatin County.

The pilot project, which will be implemented starting today, Oct. 19, will “save lives” and “be the first of a wave of such questionnaires being implemented across Montana police and court systems,” according to advocates in a release from Haven.

Arizona State University trained Bozeman law enforcement, court personnel and advocates in the seven-item questionnaire, known as a “risk assessment.” The questions and responses will not only provide a uniform way for law enforcement to identify victims in emergency situations, but can also inform judges who review cases with abusers on release and bail conditions.

Kalispell, Helena and Missoula are expected to implement the protocol in the coming year.

“Bozeman PD is committed to reducing homicides and to keeping victims of domestic violence from falling through the cracks in the system, and these risk assessments have been proven to do that in other jurisdictions where they’ve been implemented. BPD will begin training patrol in the use of these assessments starting next week,” Dave Ferguson, a detective in the Bozeman Police Department stated.

Aytes Coyle is the executive director of Haven and was quoted in the release as well: “At Haven, we’ve always believed that this community has the power to create change. These new risk assessments show this to be true: Law enforcement, advocates, courts, and victim services are all collaborating to save lives, and to help domestic violence survivors recognize danger and connect with support,” Coyle stated.

