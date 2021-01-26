Gallatin County reports two more COVID-related deaths

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19—one female in her 80s, who died at a hospital the week of Dec. 27, and one male in his 60s, who died at a hospital the week of Nov. 1. The Gallatin City-County Health Department today received the official death certificates that attributed these deaths to COVID-19.

These latest deaths make for a total of 45 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Data on statewide deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found ​here​.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to both of these families and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department health officer. “The vaccine is being distributed in Gallatin County, but we still ask everyone to help protect our most vulnerable citizens. Please continue social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings, washing hands, and staying home when sick.”

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com​.