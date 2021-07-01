Gianforte declares drought emergency

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/1/21

Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order declaring a statewide drought emergency in Montana effective immediately on July 1. Executive Order 11-2021 directs the Departments of Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources and Conservation to provide maximum assistance to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on drought-related activities to secure timely economic assistance from the federal government. It also suspends regulations for motor carriers and persons operating commercial vehicles while they provide direct drought-related support.

“Every region of the state faces severe to extreme drought conditions, and the situation is getting worse. These alarming drought conditions are devastating our ag producers, challenging our tourism industry, and could bring a severe wildfire season,” Gov. Gianforte said in a news release. “This emergency order makes available all necessary state government resources to mitigate the impacts of this drought and protect Montanans.”

According to data in the Summer 2021 Montana Drought Forecast Report released yesterday, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates approximately 91 percent of Montana faces abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions as of June 22.