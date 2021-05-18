Give Big Gallatin Valley reaches new heights

This year, donations totaled $2,635,802 supporting 210 different organizations. This is an $835,000 increase from last year. Since the Give Big tradition began seven years ago, the event has raised over $8.4 million for nonprofits located in or serving Gallatin Valley.

“We are astounded by the generosity of the entire community this year,” said Jill Ellwood, Give Big’s program and relations manager. “Community members really stepped up to support the entire nonprofit sector. And the nonprofits did an amazing job at taking ownership of the initiative and promoting it. It was amazing to be a part of it.”

According to data provided by Ellwood, the top categories that people donated to this year were: health and wellness, education, youth, and arts and culture.

“This year we received $38,580 from 84 donors,” said China Reevers, event coordinator for the Arts Council of Big Sky. “Both of these numbers surpassed last year and we’re so grateful to the community for coming together to support Give Big, and us, for a record-breaking year!”

While nonprofits usually partner with local businesses to host treadmill contests, photo booths and other in-person ways to rally the community, the last two years it has been virtual due to the pandemic. It’s virtual platform, however, hasn’t dampened the community’s ability to give.

“This year, donations through Give Big were critical to our nonprofits that have seen an increase in demands on their services due to COVID-19 and the tremendous growth of our region,” said Bridget Wilkinson, executive director of the One Valley Community Foundation, in a press release.