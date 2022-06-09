Town Crier
Glacier National Park to enforce federal indoor mask mandate
EBS STAFF
WEST GLACIER, MT – Glacier National Park announced via Twitter earlier this week that masks will be required in all federal buildings within the park. The mandate will apply to all visitors, regardless of vaccination status. The park cites rising COVID-19 cases within the surrounding community for the reinstatement of the mandate.
The national park spans parts of Flathead and Glacier counties. While Flathead County reports low community COVID-19 levels, Glacier County reports high community levels, at 109 cases per 100,000 and 269 cases per 100,000, respectively.
The park thanks visitors for their patience and commitment during this time.
❗Mask Mandate❗— Glacier National Park (@GlacierNPS) June 8, 2022
Due to current, high COVID-19 community levels, masks are now required for all people entering federal buildings in Glacier National Park, regardless of vaccination status. We would like to thank our visitors for their patience and commitment during this time. pic.twitter.com/beJc2OW0gB