Golf Tips from a Pro: New “Learn at 11” golf clinics

By Mark Wehrman EBS CONTRIBUTOR

The most gratifying part of my job as a PGA Professional is when a student comes into the shop after their round with a huge smile because of recent success on the golf course. They have just shot their lowest score, they gained confidence in their chipping, they played an entire round without a 3 putt, or they hit their longest drive ever! I could go on and on about the happy stories told to us because of hard work and dedication someone has put into their game through practice, instruction, and most of all, simply having fun!

I am so excited to announce the re-branding of our group golf clinics to be offered here at Big Sky Resort Golf Course. This summer we will be offering daily clinics during the months of July and August. The all new “Learn at 11” group golf clinics will encompass all aspects of the game including the full swing, chipping, pitching, putting, bunker play, and specialty shots.

This year we will be limiting the number of participants for each clinic to a max of 4 people. Having a maximum 4:1 student/teacher ratio will be a better learning environment for the students with more individual, one-on-one, time with the instructor. Learn at 11 group clinics are co-ed with the exception being Monday and Tuesday, where they are specific to men and ladies respectively.

If you are as excited as we are to golf this summer, please don’t wait to start working on and improving your game. Personally, I enjoy the game even more the better I play. We look forward to the opportunity to help you improve your game and lower your scores in the process.

Mark Wehrman is the Head Golf Professional at the Big Sky Resort Golf Course and has been awarded the PGA Horton Smith Award recognizing PGA Professionals who are model educators of PGA Golf Professionals.