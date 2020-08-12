Gov. Bullock announces aid for entertainment industry

OFFICE OF GOV. STEVE BULLOCK

HELENA – At a Aug. 12 press conference, Gov. Steve Bullock announced that he will direct $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to create the Live Entertainment Grant Program, providing long term viability for the live entertainment industry.

“Live entertainment businesses that bring together large groups of Montanans and visitors have had to cancel or postpone all of their events during the pandemic. While that effort has certainly minimized transmission of COVID-19 and kept their customers and employees safe, it has greatly impacted their revenues and outlook,” Governor Bullock said. “This funding will offer support to the hundreds of workers employed in the live entertainment industry and provide long term support to businesses to ensure they can resume offering events that are fundamental to our quality of life, as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

To ensure entertainment businesses can survive extended closures and postponement, the Live Entertainment Grant Program will provide up to 25 percent of a business’ 2019 gross revenue or a maximum of $1,000,000 per applicant. The program is available to Montana based businesses and non-profits in the live entertainment business, and whose revenues primarily come from live entertainment events. Applicants must have derived at least 33 percent of their 2019 revenue from sale of tickets for live events and must be operating at less than 10% of last years’ revenue.

Bars, restaurants, and other facilities whose primary business is anything other than live entertainment are not eligible.

Applications will be evaluated on a first come first serve basis and will be open on August 12 at covidrelief.mt.gov.