Gov. Gianforte meets with housing task force to call for more recommendations 

EBS STAFF

An Oct. 17 press release from the Governor’s Office announced that Gov. Gianforte met with his housing task force to review past success and call for more recommendations.

The task force is made up of state agency leaders, legislators, local officials, association representatives, economists, researchers, stakeholders and advocates, and chaired by Montana Department of Environmental Quality Director Chris Dorrington.

The release reflected on the 2023 legislative session that employed ideas from the task force including “overhauling housing mandates and zoning regulations, encouraging the development of denser housing, streamlining subdivision reviews, and investing in building a more skilled workforce.”

“There’s more work to do to bring the American dream of homeownership into greater reach for Montanans, and I look forward to the innovative ideas and continued leadership of our task force members,” Gov. Gianforte stated in the release.

Read the full press release here.