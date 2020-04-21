Governor Bullock Statement on the 12th COVID-19 Death in Montana

GOV. BULLOCK

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the 12th in the state.

“Each death in Montana from COVID-19 is a reminder of the danger of this virus for our most vulnerable, and as one community, Montanans meet the news of another fellow Montanan lost to COVID-19 with heavy hearts. We must continue to take care of each other through our actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Notification of the death was provided by the Cascade City-County Health Department.