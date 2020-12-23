Governor-elect Gianforte may overturn mask mandate

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/23/20

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face coverings to prevent the spread of airborne illness, and there is at least one study that shows states with statewide mask mandates have prevented the spread of COVID-19. In July, Gov. Steve Bullock issued such a mandate, one that incoming Governor-elect Greg Gianforte has signaled he may overturn, reports KBZK. Gianforte does say he will continue to wear a mask himself and get vaccinated, and that he trusts Montanans to do the same.

“I trust Montanans with their health and the health of their loved ones,” Gianforte told KHN. “The state has a role in clearly communicating the risks of who is most vulnerable, what the potential consequences are, but then I do trust Montanans to make the right decisions for themselves and their family.”