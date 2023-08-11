Grizzly bear euthanized earlier this month in Big Sky

EBS STAFF

Over the course of a few weeks, a grizzly bear accessed garbage in unsecured bear-resistant containers as well as one instance when the bear found unsecured food in a vehicle.

“Attempts to haze the bear after attractants were stored properly and secured with electric fencing were unsuccessful,” a release from Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks stated.

According to FWP, the bear was captured on Aug. 4 and euthanized on Aug. 6 after consultations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The female grizzly bear had no cubs and was estimated to be 3-5 years old. The bear was euthanized because it had “it had become conditioned to seeking food from unnatural sources, which creates human safety risks,” the release stated.