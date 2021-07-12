Grizzly killed in Ovando

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/12/21

Officials from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks shot and killed a grizzly bear on July 9 two miles outside of Ovando, Montana. At the time, the bear was attacking a chicken coop that had been previous attacked, MFWP believes by the same bear. The bear also matched the description and behavior of a bear who killed a woman on July 6 in the area. Confirmation from DNA analysis will take a few days, says MFWP. The victim in the fatal attack was camping outside of Ovando when she was drug from her tent and killed, according to reports. She was visiting from Chico, California.