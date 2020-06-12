GVLT Summer Trails Challenge needs trail miles logged to reach goal

GALLATIN VALLEY LAND TRUST

Raising money to build trails has never been easier during the Summer Trails Challenge. Businesses and individuals have pledged $50,000 to the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) Summer Trails Challenge Community Match Pool, but there’s a catch. The community needs to earn those dollars for GVLT by getting outside. Every mile on the trails is $1 to GVLT from the Community Match Pool. Bikers, runners, and hikers can log their trail miles online to raise money. The goal is to fully earn the $50,000 with 60,000 miles from June 6- June 26.

Logging miles on the form is simple. Trail users should visit www.gvlt.org/challenge to enter their mileage. They can enter after each outing or add them up once a week. They can also log miles on behalf of a group of people. Any area trails count toward the challenge.

Businesses who have contributed to the Community Match Pool are using the challenge as a way to encourage employees to live a healthy lifestyle. Companies like Stockman Bank, Oboz, onX, LexisNexis, SMA Architects, Dee-O-Gee and Earth Elements are hosting an internal challenge with employees to see who can log the most miles. Some businesses are providing prizes and other incentives for people who log miles on their team.

New this year, we’ll be competing with our friends at the Prickly Pear Land Trust for most miles logged during our respective Trails Challenges the weekend of June 12-14th. Bozeman vs. Helena, who loves trails more?

GVLT is confident that the trail loving community can log enough miles to reach the goal in time. So get outside to enjoy the wildflowers, scenic vistas, and quiet solitude of this magnificent place. We’ve all been turning to the trails during challenging times. Now is our time to give back to the trails who have offered us so much over the last three months. You’ll be raising money to help GVLT build more trails and continue to expand our connected system.

About Gallatin Valley Land Trust

Gallatin Valley Land Trustconnects people, communities, and open lands through conservation of working farms and ranches, healthy rivers, and wildlife habitat, and the creation of trails in the Montana headwaters of the Missouri and Upper Yellowstone Rivers. For more information, visit www.gvlt.org.