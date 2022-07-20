High fire danger in Yellowstone National Park 

EBS STAFF

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park announced this morning that the parkwide fire danger has reached high. There are currently no active wildland fires within the park, nor are there any fire restrictions.

Campfires are permitted only within established fire rings in campgrounds and certain backcountry campsites. YNP requires campfires to be attended at all times and cold to the touch before being abandoned.

The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is a fire-adapted ecosystem and fire plays an important part in maintaining a healthy landscape, according to the park.

Current fire activity within Yellowstone can be found here.