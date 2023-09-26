Hiker rescued from Garnet Mountain after nightfall Saturday 

EBS STAFF

A hiker was rescued on Saturday, Sept. 23 by Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from both Big Sky and Gallatin Valley sections.

A Sept. 25 press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office stated that the hiker called 911 at 8:36 p.m., stranded near the Garnet Mountain Fire Lookout.

“The hiker was not dressed for conditions, was out of food and water and due to darkness and cold weather setting in, they were requesting assistance,” the release stated.

Search and rescue volunteers responded and accessed the hiker with off-road vehicles. Volunteers provided aid and brought the hiker down the mountain safely.

“Sheriff [Dan] Springer would like to remind back-country enthusiasts that although the days still have moderate weather, temperatures are quickly dropping after dark. Having adequate supplies and being dressed for all conditions one may experience is good practice for ensuring an enjoyable back-country experience,” the release stated.