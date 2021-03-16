Historic Missoula press prints its last

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/16/21

Plagued by dwindling readership, Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Missoulian newspaper, recently decided to sell their historic brick building, including the printing press, dubbed by its four operators as the “Red Monster.” Thirty-four-year press veteran operator Larry Sorenson says that it’s a shame the press operator trade is disappearing since there are few in the coming generation to train. He says despite the newspaper’s shift to a digital-first model, “there’s nothing like print.” The Missoulian’s printing operations will move to Helena, breaking apart the four-man team—many of whom have worked together for a decade—as they move on to other fields.