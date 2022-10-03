Homecoming excitement builds as games, festivities set to begin

By Gus Hammond EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Picture this, the entire high school roaring with excitement when you take the field for the legendary homecoming game—and that’s just the beginning. Homecoming week is upon us, where the high school takes Big Sky through an emotional roller coaster of victories, excitement, and even some groovy dancing.

The time of year when the leaves begin to fall, and the weather starts to change is when the Big Horns and Miners are in full back in school swing. This year is more exciting than ever: It’s officially the last year of Class C, and the sports world has a lot of say before they leave for Class B.

There’s a history of excitement around LPHS Homecoming. Especially after last year, when the Big Horns faced off against our rivals, the Ennis Mustangs, on the football field in a game that had everyone on the edge of their seats, as the Big Horns victory came down to the wire.

“The feeling of winning a rivalry game in overtime on homecoming is truly indescribable,” George Helms, who’s played a starring role on the team this season, said when reflecting on last year’s big win. “This year, the homecoming game is against Simms. We’ve been preparing as a team since late June. We expect a similar game as the Tigers roll into town.”

The Lady Big Horn Volleyball team are currently sitting at a record of 5-4. But, as the Big Horn pride roams the hallways of the Lone Peak High School, there is no time to be selfish.

“I am looking forward to seeing all our athletic teams in action and witnessing the energy from all of the fans who are there showing their Big Horn pride,” said Maddie Cone, a senior outside hitter.

This year, the Homecoming plans are like no other. There is the annual parade on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that takes place in the Town Center, featuring a wide variety of floats. From the parade, we head to Len Hill Park, where Athletic Director John Hannahs takes the stage with his classic voice to introduce Big Sky to our volleyball, football, and soccer teams at 6 p.m. This is when the community’s Big Horn pride is needed.

The Big Sky School District students have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. It starts on Oct. 6 when our LPHS soccer teams face off against Park High School Rangers. Next, the Lady Big Horns volleyball team fights for victory against the Lima Bears.

And finally, the Big Horns and Miners football teams play against the Simms Tigers on Oct. 7. After what will surely be an avalanche of wins from our Big Horn teams, there’s the annual Homecoming Dance on Oct. 8 at Buck’s T-4.

Big Sky, it is time to represent the Big Horn in white and blue. Make sure to come to support the high school in all activities. Be loud, be proud.