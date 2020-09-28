Honoring American Indian Heritage Day

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/28/20

In a recent press release, Gov. Steve Bullock encouraged Montanans to recognize American Indian Heritage Day. The holiday is established in Montana as the last Friday of every September and is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage, history and contributions of American Indians in Montana and across the nation. In 2019, Gov. Bullock passed legislation to create a Tribal Flag Plaza at the Montana State Capitol as a visual reminder of respect for tribal sovereignty and a symbol of welcoming. The Tribal Flag Plaza is expected to be completed in early October.

“The cultural and social contributions of American Indians, both historical and contemporary, are woven into the rich fabric of Montana,” Bullock said in a Sept. 25 statement. “For millennia, First Nations people were careful stewards of land and wildlife, imparting their diverse cultures to generations of children.”