Hooked on the Gallatin online art auction

GALLATIN RIVER TASK FORCE

BIG SKY – The Gallatin River Task Force is thrilled to announce “Hooked on the Gallatin 2020: Celebrating 20 Years of River Conservation,” presented by Gallatin River Guides. Join the Gallatin River Task Force Aug. 7-14 for an online auction and place your bids on one-of-a-kind artworks, once-in-a-lifetime travel packages, made-in-Montana crafts, jewelry, spirits and so much more!



While we’re crushed that we won’t be gathering along the river’s edge, we’re excited to bring the party to your living room. We encourage you to gather with friends and family in the safety and comfort of your homes and bid on all of our fantastic auction items. All proceeds go toward Gallatin River conservation and restoration.



Starting August 7, preview items and get the bidding started by visiting our Hooked on the Gallatin online gallery. Track your bids, see what’s selling, and engage in some friendly competition with the rest of the Big Sky community, all for a great cause.



Now more than ever, the river needs us—and we need your support. As threats to the Gallatin’s health increase, so does the urgency with which we do our work. Together, we’ll keep the Gallatin cold, clean and clear for future generations!