Housecat takes vacation in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/30/21

A cat that lives with his family in Mountain Home, Idaho, was found in Missoula, Montana, last week. It seems that Oliver, a Persian cat, crawled into someone’s car and hitched a ride nearly 365 miles from his home, according to KTVB 7 news. The person who found Oliver noticed he was a bit dirty, cleaned him up and took him to AniMeals, the nearest shelter, on Aug. 24. AniMeals posted about Oliver on Facebook and the Idaho family immediately recognized him and made the eight-hour drive to retrieve their cat. “Never give up!!! keep watching and looking no matter how much time has passed. Weird things happen,” said AniMeals in a Facebook post after Oliver was safe back with his family.