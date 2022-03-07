Housing trust announces new executive director

BIG SKY COMMUNITY HOUSING TRUST

Big Sky Community Housing Trust, the nonprofit agency devoted to creating housing options for local workers, is pleased to announce on May 1 they will have a new executive director, David O’Connor. O’Connor is a long time Big Sky resident with an extensive background as a local business owner of Bucks T-4 Lodge and community volunteer. He has been concerned and involved with local housing strategies for decades, including his active participation in the 2018 Housing Plan through the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce.

O’Connor will replace Laura Seyfang, who has been with BSCHT since its origination and has led the organization through its formation and implementation of programs like MeadowView Condominiums, RiverView Apartments, Rent Local and the new Good Deeds Program. Laura will be remaining in Big Sky and plans to stay active in the community.

“While proud of the progress the housing trust has made in this critical area, I am excited and confident to have David come in and take over leadership of the organization,” Seyfang said. “He brings great passion and insight to address this challenging problem. I look forward to enjoying the retirement life I originally moved to Big Sky to experience.”

Seyfang and O’Connor will be transitioning over the next months to ensure a seamless transition for the housing trust.