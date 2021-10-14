Ikon Pass and Natives Outdoors team up for ski pass, gear giveaway

EBS STAFF

A Native-American-owned outdoor apparel and media company, Natives Outdoors, announced on Oct. 11 it will partner with Ikon Pass to launch a scholarship program for Indigenous people.

The duo will give away 10 Ikon Passes, five for adults and five for youth, for the 2021-22 ski season. It is open to Indigenous skiers and riders of all experience levels and winners will receive their pass along with all the necessary gear.

The giveaway, released to the public on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, aims to increase the access to skiing and snowboarding for Indigenous peoples in the United States according to the Natives Outdoors announcement.

Travel in snowy landscapes has been a hallmark of Indigenous peoples’ connection to the land, according to the site, and the origins of skiing have date back thousands of years to Indigenous peoples.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 31 and winners will be announced on Nov. 12.