Injured hunter rescued from near the Albino Lake Trail

EBS STAFF

An injured hunter was rescued Saturday from rough terrain near the Albino Lake Trail after an eight-hour effort by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section, Valley Section and Big Sky Fire Department, according to county release.

The hunter had broken their leg and contacted county dispatch just before 11 a.m. Saturday through a satellite communication device. SAR members on foot reached the injured hunter with ropes and a one-wheeled litter. It took volunteers several hours to locate, assess and evacuate the person, the release stated.

A Big Sky Fire Department ambulance drove the person to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. In the release, Sheriff Dan Springer commended the hunter for their preparation with bringing a satellite communication device and “for being adequately dressed for the changing weather.”