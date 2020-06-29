Jackson passes mask resolution

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/29/20

Although mask coverings are not required by law in Jackson, Wyoming, many businesses, faced with incoming tourists and rising COVID-19 cases, have been requiring patrons to wear them in order to visit their individual stores. Although some are happy to comply, many businesses have been met with resistance and sometimes aggression. To ensure they can stay open and protect their staff, business owners have asked city council for their support, which was unanimously approved at a meeting on Monday, June 29. The mask resolution isn’t an ordinance, meaning it isn’t yet enforceable by law, but it does provide the full support of the council behind these businesses as the Teton District Health Officer moves to get approved a public health order requiring masks.