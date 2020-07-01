Jackson’s Snake River Brewing temporarily closes, cites COVID-19

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/1/20

After two employees tested positive for COVID-19, the sales and marketing director at Snake River Brewing announced that the pub and eatery will close temporarily. Jackson, Wyoming, where the eatery is located, has been experiencing an influx of tourism as the summer season kicks off and business owners have been grappling with how to protect themselves and their employees. “The health and safety of our staff and guests is of paramount importance and if further steps seem appropriate to our team or are recommended by Teton County Health, we will continue to take those steps as swiftly as possible,” owner Ted Staryk said in a June 30 press release.

Teton County Health Department did not suggest a closure, but Snake River Brewing suspended operations to prevent a more serious outbreak. During its closure, the brewery will focus on deep cleaning and thoroughly sanitizing the restaurant thoroughly, according to the press release.