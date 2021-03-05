Jeremy Kopp selected as Gallatin County’s undersheriff

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BOZEMAN – Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer has selected a sheriff’s office captain to be his undersheriff.

This week, Jeremy Kopp was chosen to be the next undersheriff for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Kopp is a native Montanan who graduated from Anaconda Senior High School before beginning his career of service in the U.S. Army in 1994. That is where he found his professional calling in service to his country and later public service to his community with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

For the last ten years, Undersheriff Kopp has served the citizens of Gallatin County as a patrol deputy, coroner, crisis negotiator, sergeant of patrol and detective divisions, Search and Rescue Commander and, most recently, Captain of Patrol. He lives in the county with his wife of 25 years, who is a social worker, and two children who attend school in Three Forks.

“Jeremy’s leadership and experiences are his primary strengths,” said Sheriff Springer. “He has served this community as well as this country. He has the strength and courage to assist with the tough decisions that are inevitable in this position. He has exhibited an amazing work ethic and is always available to consult on issues pertaining to this office. I am excited to have him by my side as we work toward the future of the Sheriff’s office.”

“It is an incredible honor to be entrusted with the appointment of Undersheriff,” said Undersheriff Kopp. “I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Gallatin County and work with our great staff in this capacity. It is a great time to be in public service in Gallatin County as we face many opportunities with our continued growth.”