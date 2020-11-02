Kalispell gets a visit from Donald Trump Jr.

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/2/20

Donald Trump Jr. visited Kalispell on Saturday for a get-out-the-vote rally in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection. In his speech, he touted his father’s achievements, claiming that President Trump has had the lowest unemployment numbers under his presidency, that he has taken on the pharmaceutical companies and “done things that aren’t apart of the republican party platform, such as prison reform,” reported NBC Montana.

“He [President Trump] doesn’t need the job like Steve doesn’t need the job, and like Greg doesn’t need the job, but he’s doing it because of the same reasons as them because they understand how to get things done—it’s worth fighting for in our country,” Donald Trump Junior said.