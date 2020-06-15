Kenny Chesney 2020 ‘Chillaxification’ rescheduled shows

“Everything Keeps Changing, But This is the 2021 Tour”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In an unprecedented time, the unthinkable has redefined every aspect of how people live and look at the world around them. For Kenny Chesney, who spent last year playing to the always passionate members of No Shoes Nation in areas not visited by his massive stadium runs, the idea of not returning to the stadiums on his 2020 schedule was inconceivable. And then COVID-19 created a reality where the number of unknowns saw the songwriter/superstar first postpone the opening leg, then ultimately push the Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour Fueled by Marathon into 2021.

“I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues,” Chesney explains. “I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved.”

Now, Messina Touring Group announces the rescheduled stadium dates for Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour (below), which will visit 18 venues with the same lineup of special guests: Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

“So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea,” Chesney says. “Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren’t conflicts with baseball or other events nearby – and maintain the kind of quality we want to bring. There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter’s team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out.

“With Here And Now, we have so much great music! The response to the ‘We Do’ video tells me everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Original tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled show dates. Patrons unable to attend the rescheduled shows have thirty (30) days from today’s date to request a refund at the point of purchase. As the 2020 shows set for Houston and San Antonio are unable to be rescheduled for 2021, guests in those markets will also receive a refund. Rescheduled amphitheater show dates will be announced shortly.