Littman resigns from school board

Board seeks candidate for vacant seat

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky School District board trustee Whitney Littman tendered her resignation at a July 30 school board meeting. Littman has served on the board for two three-year terms and will now be moving to Bozeman. In a heartwarming address, Board Chair Loren Bough thanked Littman for her service and wished her well.

An emotional Littman thanked her fellow board members for the kind words. She explained that the move is necessary and expressed that she has been honored to serve on the board.

“The responsibilities of managing the district are vast, and I have the ultimate respect for the board members, the administration, the teachers and the students that make the district what they are every day,” Littman wrote in an email to EBS.

The board will now be accepting letters of interest for those who wish to run for the position. These letters are due to Corky Miller at cmiller@bssd72.org by 9 a.m. on Aug. 10.

“With an opening on the board, I hope a candidate will come forward that is willing to dedicate their time and energy to fulfilling the district’s mission of quality education for all students at the highest level that serves each student’s needs,” Littman wrote.

The next school board meeting will be on Aug. 12, where the board will consider the adoption of a new budget.