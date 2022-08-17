Local SAR teams rescue climber after 100-foot fall in Bear Basin

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – A rock climber fell nearly 100 feet yesterday morning near Bear Basin, sustaining multiple injuries. The entire group of climbers, including the one who fell, was on a small ledge about 300 feet above the ground when they called Gallatin County Dispatch for rescue help.

Multiple rescue teams including the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section, the SAR Helicopter Team, Big Sky Fire Department and Life Flight were dispatched on the rescue. After technical rescue efforts by SAR teams, the fallen climber was lifted off the ledge by a helicopter and brought to Bozeman Health for medical treatment. The rest of the group was brought out by helicopter as well.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, the rescue was “extremely difficult and technical,” but the group of climbers had the proper gear to call for help and relayed pertinent information about the terrain.

As of the publication of this story, the status of the climber and their name has not been released.