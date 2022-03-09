Lone Mountain Land Company to provide space for nonprofits to occupy former American Bank ground floor

YELLOWSTONE CLUB COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

BIG SKY – The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation recently finalized a lease agreement that will build capacity within our local not-for-profit sector by providing much needed office space for several Big Sky nonprofit organizations in the community. Lone Mountain Land Company leased the 3,000-square-foot ground floor of its former American Bank building at 1700 Lone Mountain Trail to YCCF, which, in turn, will outfit the space with furniture and equipment to serve as a co-working Social Impact Hub for local nonprofits. LMLC is funding the buildout of the space and subsidizing 100 percent of the rent for all of the nonprofits.

The office space is part of the new RiverView development project that also includes workforce housing. Approximately half of the ground floor will be home to a new program of YCCF; The Big Sky thrift store and the other half will be used as dedicated and shared office space for a handful of our local nonprofit partners, including but not limited to: Gallatin River Task Force; Montana Land Reliance; Sustainability Network Organization; Wellness in Action (formerly Women in Action); Eagle Mount; Gallatin Invasive Species Association; Professional Ski Instructors of America; Morningstar Learning Center; Moonlight Community Foundation; and Spanish Peaks Community Foundation.

“Nonprofit organizations have a difficult time finding affordable office space to operate out of in Big Sky, with so little commercial space available,” Ciara Wolfe, vice president of Philanthropy at YCCF said. “We’re thrilled that Lone Mountain Land Company is making this space available, giving the thrift store and others a place to call home as they work to fulfill their mission and enhance opportunities in the community. This shared working space not only frees up funding for these groups to focus on direct program services, but also creates an environment of collaboration and innovation by bringing the groups together under one roof, therefore we are referring to it as our Social Impact Hub.”

“We’re thankful YCCF has taken the lead on this initiative and we are happy to support these local nonprofits,” Matt Kidd, managing director of LMLC said. “Community engagement is an integral part of our company’s values – we are constantly looking for other opportunities to help make Big Sky a vibrant and sustainable place to live and work.”

LMLC closed on the former American Bank property in late 2020 and is collaborating with the Big Sky Community Housing Trust to develop a new workforce housing complex on the property as part of a comprehensive, multiyear community effort to address Big Sky’s housing shortage.

The new RiverView development project will offer affordable rental units exclusively for local workers. The development will include 100 rental units, with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as shared living suites.

Since closing on the property, LMLC has allowed the Big Sky Community Housing Trust to use the ground floor of the former American Bank building for its office and the Big Sky Resort Area District to use the building’s drive-thru as a community COVID test distribution and collection site, both rent-free.

Buildout of the new office space is expected to begin soon, with nonprofit organizations moving in this summer.

About Yellowstone Club Community Foundation

Yellowstone Club Community Foundation founded in 2010 connects our members and community through programs that promote philanthropy, volunteerism, and capacity building for local organizations that are addressing the area’s greatest needs. For more information, visit yellowstoneclubfoundation.org

About Lone Mountain Land Company

Lone Mountain Land Company was formed in 2014 by CrossHarbor Capital Partners to manage the planning, entitlement, building, marketing, operations and the sale of premier real estate in and around Big Sky, Montana. Today, LMLC is focused on the world-class hospitality, residential, and ski and golf clubs of Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, Moonlight Basin, and additional projects worldwide. For more information, visit lonemountainland.com.