Lone Peak Tram cabins begin monthlong trek to Montana 

EBS STAFF

After months of assembly at CWA Constructions in Switzerland, Big Sky Resort’s new Lone Peak Tram cabins are being shipped to Big Sky, according to a Big Sky Resort press release.

“Two 75-passenger cabins, each weighing 6,615 pounds, have begun the more than 5,000-mile journey from Olten, Switzerland. The cabins departed from Olten to the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, where they were loaded on a cargo ship. The cabins will travel by ship through the Panama Canal before reaching Port Hueneme, California, where they will be loaded onto a truck to their final destination – Big Sky, Montana,” the release states.

The new cabins are expected to arrive in Big Sky in late August. The resort hopes to have the tram finished when the ski area opens in late November.