Longtime MSU admissions director retires

The largest university in the state is about to lose the admissions director who is responsible for much of its growth. Ronda Russell has been working at Montana State University since 1983 and is starting her well-deserved journey into a phased retirement, according to MSU News Service. Under Russell’s management, MSU Admissions has become a national success story, growing enrollment by 63 percent since 1992, the year Russell was promoted to direct admissions. “Ronda’s insights, work ethic and strategy have been vital to MSU’s recent enrollment history,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado. “Add to that her dynamic personality and her competitiveness. Thankfully, Ronda has prepared us well to move into the future.”