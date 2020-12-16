Montage Big Sky names general manager, set to open 2021

MONTAGE HOTELS & RESORTS

ORANGE COUNTY – Montage Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the appointment of Michelle Caporicci as general manager of Montage Big Sky, set to open in 2021. With more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Caporicci will oversee all daily operations of the resort in Big Sky, Montana, located less than one hour from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and only 45-minutes from Yellowstone National Park.

“We are proud to have Michelle lead the team in opening Montage Big Sky,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International. “Michelle brings an impressive track record of industry leadership and experience and will do an amazing job bringing this iconic resort to life.”

In this role, Caporicci will be responsible for building the leadership team, ensuring a successful opening and managing day-to-day operations of the resort. Centrally located within Big Sky’s 3,530- acre Spanish Peaks enclave, the resort will feature 150 guestrooms and suites and 39 Montage Residences and offers ski-in, ski-out access to Big Sky Resort’s 5,800 skiable acres.

Resort amenities include a three-meal restaurant, lobby bar and lounge, market, pub and recreation room with bowling alley, indoor lap pool, family swimming pool, fitness center, signature Spa Montage, ski lockers and skier services, Montage’s signature children’s program Paintbox, and over 12,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space. Additional outdoor amenities include walk-on golf access to the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, world-renowned fishing and hiking, mountain biking and snowshoeing.

Most recently, Caporicci served as general manager and regional vice president of Auberge Resort Collections in Telluride and Aspen, Colorado, including Madeline Hotel & Residences, Hotel Jerome and Element 52. Prior to this, she held the role of managing director for St. Regis Langkawi, Westin Langkawi and Langkawi International Convention Center in Malaysia.

Additional leadership roles throughout her career in hospitality have included regional vice president of sales & marketing for The Ritz-Carlton, Asia Pacific in Hong Kong; general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou in China; hotel manager of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai in China; and corporate senior director of meetings and special events for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in Maryland.

Montage Big Sky will be the ultimate year-round mountain retreat for luxury adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts visiting Montana and the nearby Yellowstone National Park. Throughout the resort, a modern mountain design meets the welcoming atmosphere of a classic mountain ski lodge, featuring sweeping alpine vistas and vaulted ceilings accented by a timeless palette of regional woods and stones.

For more information about Montage Big Sky, please visit montagehotels.com/destinations/big-sky