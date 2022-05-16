Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology to present Big Sky Groundwater Study

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – On May 17, at 1 p.m., the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology will give a presentation on the findings of the Big Sky Groundwater Study. Viewers can join virtually on Zoom or meet in the Big Sky Water and Sewer District meeting room.

Big Sky depends on groundwater for all domestic and public water supplies. The report found that additional water supplies are needed to meet demand for water that accompanies the area’s growing population and increased tourism.

James Rose, a hydrologist at Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, will present information on characteristics of the aquifers in Big Sky, how the groundwater systems work and the factors that affect groundwater, including geology, climate and snowpack, and water use.

Rose hopes to provide the audience with a better understanding of the groundwater aquifers that are available and give them an idea of their capacity to supply water to Big Sky Resort.

“I want to present information that will help the resort adapt their water needs to the available groundwater and how to protect and extend its use into the future,” Rose wrote in a May 13 email to EBS.

Join the Zoom link to the meeting here.