Montana cities prepare for marijuana legalization

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/9/21

With five months until recreational marijuana can be legally sold and purchased in Montana, cities are piecing together how zoning districts will handle dispensaries as well as taxation. House Bill 701 set the framework for recreational sales, including a 20 percent state tax on non-medical purchases, and also allows for a municipal tax up to 3 percent. Now, communities like Missoula, Kalispell and Billings are grappling with designing their own rules around recreational cannabis that fit their cities before January 2022.