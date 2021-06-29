Montana heat to break records

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/29/21

A record-breaking heat wave has arrived in southwest Montana and much of the West and will stick around at least through July 3, with highs up to 107 degrees and lows barely dropping to the 60s. The National Weather Service in Missoula posted on Twitter: “If you haven’t gotten the message by now, let this be your reminder: the heatwave set to impact Idaho and Montana is NOT your average summer heatwave.” Climatologists and physicians warn residents of Montana that because of the regularly mild summer climate, the states’ residents’ bodies aren’t as adapted to the heat expected this week. They recommend monitor yourself and your pets for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke—the elderly, infants and those with underlying conditions are at the highest risk. Be sure to drink plenty of water, only go outside if needed and never leave children or pets in cars unattended, even with the windows down.