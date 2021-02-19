Montana joins U.S. in push for transgender bills

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 2/19/21

About a dozen states are pushing bills that limit transgender youth’s rights when it comes to team sports, running against a bill President Joe Biden signed on his first day in office that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity in schools. Democrats are worried that working against Biden’s bill may put federal funding for public schools at risk. Montana’s bill would prohibit transgender youth from competing on the gender of the team that they identify with. Opponents say it will limit transgender students from gaining the life skills team sports provide for later success.