Montana meat processors receive $7.5M in relief funds

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/5/20

Gov. Steve Bullock announced in on Aug. 4 that small- and medium-sized meat processors in Montana will receive a maximum award of $150,000 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The grant is in partnership with the Montana Department of Agriculture and awarded through the Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant programs, made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as CARES.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have highlighted how fragile the nation’s supply chain can be, especially when it comes to meat processing,” Bullock said. “It’s crucial that our producers have viable options for getting their meat to market. Investing in meat processing infrastructure will help our Montana producers, strengthen local food systems and bolster food security for Montanans in communities across the state from Plains to Circle.”