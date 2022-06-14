News
Moonlight Community Foundation awards spring grants￼
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY — Seventeen local nonprofit organizations received a total of $236,700 in funding through Moonlight Community Foundation’s annual spring grant cycle. The foundation reported that this is the largest spring grant cycle it’s had to date.
Each grant was awarded to an organization that supports initiatives for youth, education, conservation or underserved needs in the Big Sky community.
Grant recipients are:
- Arts Council of Big Sky
- Big Sky Community Food Bank
- Big Sky Community Housing Trust
- Big Sky Community Library
- Big Sky Community Organization
- Big Sky Parent Teacher Organization
- Big Sky Skating & Hockey Association, Inc.
- Big Sky Ski Education Foundation
- Big Sky SNO
- FOBSE for Big Sky School District Wellness Committee
- Montana Land Reliance
- Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
- Morningstar Learning Center
- Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association (SWMMBA)
- The Michener Cabin Project at the Big Sky School
- Warren Miller Performing Arts Center and Wellness in Action
Continue Reading