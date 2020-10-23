More counties considering action to curb COVID-19 spread

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/23/20

On Oct. 12, Yellowstone County backtracked their phased reopening plan, tightening restrictions once more on restaurant and bar capacity in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19. Now, Cascade County, seeing an equally concerning rise in cases and hospitalizations, is considering making similar moves in order to ease the pressure many hospitals are feeling as critical care beds fill. As of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Cascade County had grown to 1,508 with 80 percent of those cases occurring in the past six weeks alone. 68 people are in the hospital and 13 have died.

“Our health facilities are overwhelmed,” health officer Trisha Gardner told members of the board Tuesday. “It’s not sustainable. That’s why we are talking today.”